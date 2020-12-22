

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc. (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) has agreed with Airbus to defer deliveries of a total of 22 aircraft to financial year 2027 - 2028 from financial year 2022 - 2024.



In addition, the companies have agreed to move 15 delivery dates within the period financial year 2022-financial year 2024 to more closely match forecast seasonal requirements.



EasyJet noted that all aircraft purchased by the airline under the terms of the original 2013 Airbus agreement are subject to a discount from list price, which remains unchanged.



Additionally, easyJet said that it will take no deliveries in financial year 2021, 8 deliveries in financial year 2022, 7 deliveries in financial year 2023 and 18 deliveries in financial year 2024, with no change to the total number of firm Airbus A320 NEO family aircraft outstanding orders.



easyJet has retained options to increase its deliveries in financial year 2023 to 30 aircraft. The option to accelerate is subject to Airbus' normal commercial and industrial constraints and is exercisable by 31 December 2021.



easyJet had the option until 31 December 2020 not to take up to seven aircraft scheduled for delivery between financial year 2022 and 2026. The low-cost airline has now agreed with Airbus to reallocate the aircraft to which this option applies, to seven aircraft due for delivery in financial year 2025 - 2026, with the deadline to exercise this option amended to December 2021.



