

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined sharply in November, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



Wholesale prices decreased 10.7 percent annually in November, following a 5.1 percent decline in October.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 2.8 percent in November, after a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for export sales decreased by 2.8 percent monthly in November and fell 11.2 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales fell 0.4 percent in November and declined 1.8 percent from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

