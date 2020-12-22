

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $284.86 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $248.12 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $1.76 billion from $1.84 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $284.86 Mln. vs. $248.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.62 vs. $2.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.18 -Revenue (Q2): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.84 Bln last year.



