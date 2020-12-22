

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said it plans to open two new fulfillment centers and a new delivery station in San Antonio, Texas. The new operations facilities will together create more than 1,500 new full-time jobs.



Amazon said its associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs in the new one million square-foot fulfillment center, which is expected to launch in 2021.



In addition, Amazon associates will work to pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as electronics, books and toys in the new 750,000 square-foot robotics fulfillment center. It is expected to launch in 2022.



Amazon is also planning a new 350,000 square-foot delivery station located at 8210 Aviation Landing. The delivery station is expected to launch in 2021.



On top of Amazon's minimum $15 per hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one.



The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.



