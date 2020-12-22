

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A group of over 100 scientists, doctors and health experts from across the globe have written an open letter calling for increased use of Vitamin D to fight the SARS-CoV-2 infection.



The Open Letter calls on all governments, public health officials, doctors, and healthcare workers to recommend daily Vitamin D intake of 4000 IU (100mcg) for adults. According to the signatories, there is ample scientific evidence to suggest that 'low Vitamin D levels almost certainly promote COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths'.



On December 17, the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issued a guideline concluding that there was little evidence for using Vitamin D supplements to prevent or treat COVID-19.



As per the NICE guideline, everyone should take 400 IU (10 microgram) of Vitamin D supplement daily from October to early March, for the maintenance of healthy bone and muscle. The main source of vitamin D is sunlight. But with the pandemic forcing many people to stay indoors more than usual this spring and summer, it is even more important this year to take a Vitamin D supplement as we head through the winter months, stresses the guideline published by the NICE.



The NICE guideline also warns that taking a high dose of Vitamin D over a long period of time could be harmful as it can lead to hypercalcemia, or calcium buildup in the body. That said, the revised NICE guidance agrees that, when more information becomes available, the recommendation on vitamin D supplementation and treatment should be considered for an update.



Contrary to the warning about Vitamin D toxicity, the signatories say that toxicity would be extremely rare with the intake level (4000 IU) they have suggested and that Vitamin D is much safer than steroids, such as dexamethasone, the most widely accepted treatment that has also shown a significant COVID-19 benefit.



