

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on October 28 and 29, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the BoJ maintained its monetary policy easing as widely expected, holding its benchmark interest rate at -0.1 percent. The bank will continue to purchase necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent. It also raised its growth projections.



Japan also will see final October numbers for its leading and coincident economic indexes. The leading index is pegged at 93.8, up from 93.3 in September - while the coincident is expected to climb to 89.7 from 84.8 a month earlier.



Australia will provide November numbers for private sector credit; in October, credit was flat on month and up 1.8 percent on year.



Singapore will release November figures for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation was down 0.4 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year. Core CPI also was down 0.2 percent on year.



Taiwan will provide November numbers for industrial production and retail sales. In October, output was up 7.06 percent on year and sales were up an annual 3.26 percent.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de