

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) announced a joint venture with automotive supplier Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) to manufacture e-motors, inverters and on board chargers.



The JV, tentatively called LG Magna e-Powertrain, would also manufacture related e-drive systems for certain automakers, to support the growing global shift toward vehicle electrification.



The JV will include more than 1,000 employees located at LG locations in the United States, South Korea and China. The transaction is expected to close in July of 2021, subject to a number of conditions including obtaining LG shareholder approval and all necessary regulatory approvals.



In the JV, Magna's strength in electric powertrain systems and automotive manufacturing will combine with LG's expertise in component development for e-motors and inverters, accelerating both partners' growth in the electric powertrain market.



The market for e-motors, inverters and electric drive systems is expected to have significant growth between now and 2030.



LG, which has developed electric vehicle components most notably for the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Jaguar I-PACE, will help accelerate Magna's time to market and scale of manufacturing for electrification components.



Software and systems integration are competencies that Magna brings to this venture.



