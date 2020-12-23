

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A public health alert has been issued for raw frozen New Orleans -Roasted Chicken Wings products imported and labeled with a false USDA mark of inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.



The agency noted that a recall was not requested as the affected products imported from the Peoples Republic of China are believed to be no longer available for consumers to purchase. However, FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers, and also urged retailers not to sell it.



The alert has been issued for 600 gram bags of 'Chicken Arrived, Organic Chicken, NEW ORLEANS- ROASTED CHICKEN WINGS', with 'Best before' date of 09/19/2021 written in mandarin language.



The frozen chicken wings products are labeled with a false USDA mark of inspection bearing 'P-40478', an establishment number that does not exist.



Saratoga, California-based Di-Da Di-Da USA Corp. received and distributed the ineligible imported frozen chicken wings products from China to U.S. commerce for retail sale.



The products were shipped to one retail location and then further distributed to 20 different retail locations in California, Oregon, and Washington.



The agency initiated the action following an investigation after it received a consumer complaint reporting a product suspected of being illegally imported being sold at a location.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS last week issued a health alert for Country Meats' ready-to-eat 'HOT BBQ Flavor Smoked Pork Snack Sticks' due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.



In early December, a health alert was issued for raw, fresh goat meat products that were produced without the federal inspection and outside inspection hours.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de