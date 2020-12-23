

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany import price figures for November. Economists forecast import prices to fall 4 percent annually, following a 3.9 percent decrease in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency held steady against the yen and the greenback, it fell against the pound. Against the franc, it rose.



The euro was worth 126.05 against the yen, 1.2183 against the greenback, 0.9081 against the pound and 1.0824 against the franc at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

