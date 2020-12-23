

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) has entered into an agreement for the sale of its businesses in Asia and Australia (excluding global products) to The Access Group. The sale consideration is approximately 95 million pounds. The Group noted that the deal is subject to approval by the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board, and is anticipated to complete in the next six months.



Sage said the group is retaining its global products that are core to its growth strategy including Sage Intacct, Sage People and Sage X3.



