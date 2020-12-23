

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - An international arbitration tribunal has ruled in favor of Cairn Energy (CNE.L) in a tax dispute with the Government of India.



The tribunal ruled that India had breached its obligations to Cairn under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty and has awarded to Cairn damages of $1.2 billion plus interest and costs, which now becomes payable.



The ruling comes after Vodafone reportedly won a years-long tax dispute with the Indian government in September over a controversial $3 billion tax demand.



