

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence strengthened to a three-month high in December, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 102.4 from 98.4 in the previous month.



Consumers' assessment of economic climate improved from the last month, with the index rising to 86.0 from 79.8. The personal climate indicator came in at 108.0, up from 104.7 a month ago.



Likewise, assessment of current situation as well as future conditions improved in December. The current climate index moved up to 99.2 and the index for future climate climbed to 106.6 from 99.3.



The survey revealed an improvement in economic sentiment indicator from November. The economic confidence index advanced to 87.7 from 83.3 a month ago.



The manufacturing confidence rose 5.0 points to 95.9 in December and confidence among market service providers climbed to 78.2 from 74.8.



Meanwhile, confidence in construction and retail sales weakened further. In construction, the sentiment index slid to 136.0 and that among retailers fell to 88.5.



