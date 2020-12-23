

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate remained unchanged in November, data published by Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate held steady at 6.1 percent in November. The rate has been at 6.1 percent since June. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 5.1 percent.



Economists had forecast the unemployment rate to rise marginally to 6.2 percent.



The newly registered unemployment decreased to 97,100 from 115,100 in the previous month.



The number of unemployed youth aged below 25, fell to 131,500 in November from 133,600 in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

