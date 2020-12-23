

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 19, durable goods orders and personal income and spending data for November have been released at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. After these data, the greenback changed little against its major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 103.58 against the yen, 0.8910 against the franc, 1.2163 against the euro and 1.3413 against the pound around 8.33 am ET.



