

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Thursday in quiet trade ahead of the Christmas holiday break. German and Italian markets are closed while other markets including France are scheduled for an early close.



The European Union and Britain are on the brink of agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal after talks continued overnight and into Christmas Eve.



Asian markets are moving higher, but the upside remained limited amid surging U.S. Covid-19 infections and concerns over the spread of new coronavirus variants.



Gold firmed up on a weaker dollar, while oil extended overnight gains on hopes of a quicker recovery in global oil demand after data showed a drawdown in U.S. stockpiles of crude and gasoline.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight amid signs of stalling economic recovery and President Trump's threat to veto the stimulus bill.



The S&P 500 ended barely in positive territory after closing lower for three consecutive sessions.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.3 percent.



European markets gained ground on Wednesday as a long-elusive Brexit deal looked imminent and France eased border restrictions for some travelers.



The pan European Stoxx 600 jumped 1.1 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.7 percent.



