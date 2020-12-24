Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Heureka!: Relay Medical mit der Covid-19-Pandemie-Lösung für den Flugverkehr!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMDY ISIN: GB00B0MTC970 Ticker-Symbol: H6W 
Tradegate
22.12.20
11:24 Uhr
2,820 Euro
+0,180
+6,82 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6802,80023.12.
2,6802,80023.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HARGREAVES SERVICES
HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC2,820+6,82 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.