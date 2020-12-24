

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said Thursday that Samarco, a joint venture between BHP and Vale in Brazil, has met the licensing requirements to restart operations at its Germano complex in Minas Gerais and its Ubu complex in Espírito Santo, Brazil. It has commenced iron ore pellet production.



Samarco's operations were suspended following collapse of a dam in 2015 that killed 19 people.



BHP said that Independent tests have been carried out on Samarco's preparations for a safe restart of operations. Samarco expects initially to produce about eight million tonnes of iron ore pellets per annum.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BHP GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de