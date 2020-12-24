

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CLS Gourmet CL Saigon Food Co. is recalling around 128,841 pounds of various meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.



The recall involves around ten raw and fully cooked meat products that were produced and distributed between April 29, 2020 and December 5, 2020. The affected items bear establishment number 'Est. 8776' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations across the country.



The agency noted that the issue was discovered after various meat products produced by CL Saigon Food and labeled with the marks of inspection were observed in commerce at a retail market.



FSIS confirmed that the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company distributed amenable products without the benefit of inspection.



However, there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Consumers are urged to throw away the affected products or return to the place of purchase.



In similar incidents, Taher Inc. in October recalled about 22,096 pounds of its meat products after the products were found to be produced without the benefit of federal inspection.



Nashville, Tennessee -based Coco's Italian Market, in late July, recalled around 16,868 pounds of various ready-to-eat frozen meat products for the same reasons.



