

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks held steady on Thursday as speculation grew that a Brexit trade deal was imminent. A stronger pound was keeping gains in check.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 6,501.30 after rising 0.7 percent on Wednesday.



Banks and homebuilders were gaining ground. Barclays jumped 3.5 percent, Lloyds Banking Group surged 4.5 percent and Persimmon rose 2.3 percent.



Coral Products jumped as much as 50 percent after it entered into a share purchase agreement for the conditional sale of Coral Products (Mouldings) Limited and Interpack Limited for an estimated initial net cash consideration of 7.9 million pounds to One51 ES Plastics.



Hargreaves Services gained 4.7 percent as it announced the sale of its entire inventory of specialty coal to its German Joint Venture, HRMS.



BHP was moving lower. The mining giant said that Samarco, a joint venture between the company and Vale in Brazil, has met the licensing requirements to restart operations at its Germano complex in Minas Gerais and its Ubu complex in Espírito Santo, Brazil.



Markets will close early today and remain closed for Christmas and Boxing Day on Friday and Monday.



