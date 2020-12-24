

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - XP Inc. (XP), a Brazil-based technology-driven financial services platform, said Thursday it has acquired Riza M&A, an independent financial advisory company.



XP noted that Riza teams is among the most seasoned and respected in the segment, with experience in important financial institutions and active participation in some of the most relevant merger and acquisition or M&A transactions over the last decades.



Riza's partners, including Marco Gonçalves and André Quaresma, will join XP's M&A team.



XP noted that the acquisition of Riza is aligned with its strategy to reinforce its Capital Markets ecosystem.



'There is a huge potential for development in the Brazilian Capital Market. At Issuer Services, XP is already number one in Fixed Income and REITs, in addition to being one of the three main players in Equities,' said Pedro Mesquita, partner and head of XP Investment Banking.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

XP INC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de