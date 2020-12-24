

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with investors largely making cautious moves.



Positive developments in post-Brexit trade deal talks, optimism about economic recovery thanks to the rollout of coronavirus vaccines aided sentiment.



However, with a few markets in the region closed for Christmas Eve and several markets closing early, trading activity was quite subdued today.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.12%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanved 0.1%, while France's CAC 40 ended 0.1% down. Markets in Germany and Switzerland were closed for Christmas Eve.



In the UK market, Lloyds Banking Group, Melrose Industries, Tesco, Legal & General, Whitbread and Associated British Foods gained 2 to 4%. Barclays, Barratt Developments, M&G, Berkeley Group, Persimmon, Secro, British Land, Hargreaves Lansdown and Morrison Supermarkets also ended notably higher.



On the other hand, Rightmove, Kingfisher, Entain, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, IHG and BP ended lower by 1 to 2.2%.



In France, Peugeot, Unibail Rodamco, Teleperformance and Credit Agricole closed moderately higher, while Air France-KLM, STMicroElectronics, Veolia, Legrand and Dassault Systemes ended notably lower.



The U.K. and the European Union have finally reached a post-Brexit trade agreement. The news of the agreement comes just a week before a December 31st deadline, offsetting recent concerns about a potential no-deal Brexit.



'It has been a long and winding road but we have got a good deal to show for it,' said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. 'It is fair, it is a balanced deal and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides.'



