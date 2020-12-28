

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales rose for the seventh month in a row in November, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 6.4 percent year-on-year in November, after a 8.4 percent rise in October.



Sales of non-food stores increased 13.1 percent annually in November and sales in specialized stores rose 6.1 percent.



Sales in non-specialized stores, and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 4.3 percent, each.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.4 percent in November.



For the January to November period, retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 2.9 percent from the same period of the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de