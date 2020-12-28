

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain retail sales declined at a faster pace in November, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Monday.



Retail sales decreased 4.3 percent on a yearly basis in November, which was bigger than the 3 percent decline logged in October.



Similarly, on an unadjusted basis, the annual decline in retail sales deepened to 5.8 percent from 2.3 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.8 percent, in contrast to a 0.1 percent rise in October. The monthly fall was driven by weak demand for non-food products.



Food sales increased 0.2 percent, while non-food sales declined 1.8 percent from a month ago.



