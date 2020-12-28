

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - B&G Foods has recalled Food Club Garlic Powder citing the possible presence of undeclared soy, an allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves individual containers of 5.37 oz. garlic powder with UPC # 0-36800-38295-4 and 'best by' dates of NOV 19 22 and NOV 20 22.



The agency noted that the products mistakenly contain bacon-flavored bits, which contain soy, an allergen undeclared on the garlic powder labels.



It was determined that 1,301 cases of bacon-flavored bits, which contain soy, an allergen undeclared on garlic powder labels, may contain some individual containers inadvertently labeled as garlic powder.



The affected item may have been distributed in retail stores across the United States. The company said the recall does not apply to any other 'best by' dates, sizes or varieties of Food Club brand products.



Containers labeled as Food Club Bacon Flavored Bits correctly indicate that the containers include bacon-flavored bits and correctly declare the presence of soy.



The recalled product has clear packaging, and it should be readily apparent to consumers that any mislabeled containers contain bacon-flavored bits instead of garlic powder.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy are likely to get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the bacon-flavored bits contained in the recalled containers.



However, the company has not received any reports of allergic reactions or consumer complaints related to this matter to date.



Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar incidents citing undeclared soy, supermarket chain Whole Foods Market, owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, in August recalled Vegan Vanilla Cake.



Stuffed Foods LLC earlier in November recalled 1,818 pounds of frozen snack products for the same reasons.



