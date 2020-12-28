

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence strengthened in December, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 87.9 in December from 82.0 in November. This was the highest since September, when it was 90.9.



The business confidence index increased to 87.1 in December from 81.7 in the previous month.



The industrial sentiment index rose to 92.8 in December from 87.9 in the preceding month.



The measure of confidence in construction climbed to 111.6 from 108.5 in the prior month, while that for trade gained to 93.2 from 92.1.



The consumer confidence increased to 91.7 in December from 83.1 a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de