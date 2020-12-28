

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) said its Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal is now available in stores nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5-ounce box.



Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal, said: 'With Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, families can experience the iconic snack in a whole new form, building new breakfast memories while paying homage to the beloved childhood snack.'



