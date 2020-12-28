

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The European currency eased off from its early highs against its most major counterparts in European trading on Monday.



The euro pulled back to 1.2191 versus the greenback and 1.0850 against the franc, off its early 6-day high of 1.2250 and near a 1-year high of 1.0892, respectively.



Against the yen and the loonie, the euro retreated to 126.37 and 1.5662, from its early 10-day high of 126.74 and a 4-day high of 1.5702, respectively.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.19 against the greenback, 1.05 against the franc, 125.00 against the yen and 1.54 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

