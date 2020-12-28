

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York State Health officials are joining with State Police to investigate Parcare Community Health Network for allegedly violating state guidelines for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine by obtaining and distributing them illegally.



In a statement, NY State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker stated that the State Department of Health is aware of reports that 'Parcare Community Health Network, an Orange County provider, may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public...'



He added that this is contrary to the state's plan to administer it first to frontline healthcare workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers.



Meanwhile, Brooklyn-based health care company reportedly insisted that it followed all proper procedures to get the Moderna vaccines. The company said it was approved to administer the shots by both the state Department of Health as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Following the criminal probe, Parcare further said it proactively returned its remaining stash of COVID-19 vaccines, and also provided the documentation regarding the proper receipt of the vaccines to the State Health department.



ParCare reportedly had administered 869 of 2,300 doses it received through an order placed by the DOH.



ParCare's clinic in Orange County faces the investigation. It operates five other clinics located in Brooklyn and Manhattan.



