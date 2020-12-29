

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - King of Fans has recalled Hampton Bay Mara ceiling fans that were sold exclusively at Home Depot citing issues with blades, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall was initiated after reports of fans' blades flying off, injuring people and causing damage to property.



The recall involves about 182,000 units of Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fans sold in the United States, and about 8,800 units sold in Canada.



The affected ceiling fans are in the Matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel finishes. The UPC number of Matte White is 082392519186; Matte Black is 082392519193; Black is 082392599195; and Polished Nickel is 082392599188.



The fans came with a white color changing integrated LED light and a remote control.



The China-manufactured products were sold exclusively at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at homedepot.com from April 2020 through October 2020 for about $150.



The agency noted that the blades can detach from the fan while in use, posing an injury hazard to consumers.



The company has received 47 reports of the blade detaching from the fan, including two reports of the fan blade hitting a consumer and four reports of the blade causing property damage.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the ceiling fans and contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.



In similar incidents, Westinghouse Lighting in October called back about 3000 units of outdoor ceiling fans after receiving 62 reports of the fan blades cracking or breaking, including one report of an impact injury.



Further, HKC-US in early October recalled about 280,000 Harbor Breeze Kingsbury ceiling fans, which were sold exclusively at Lowe's Stores, due to risk of impact and laceration injury.



