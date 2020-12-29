

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Singapore's producer prices declined in November, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The manufacturing producer price index fell 8.8 percent year-on-year in November, following an 8.3 percent decline in October.



The oil index declined 32.5 percent annually in November, and the non-oil indices fell 5.4 percent.



The Domestic Supply Price Index declined 9.4 percent year-on-year in November, after a 9.7 percent decrease in October.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.7 percent in November, after a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the import prices fell 5.8 percent annually in November, following a 7.6 percent decrease in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, import prices increased 0.8 percent in November, after a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.



Data showed that export prices declined 6.6 percent yearly in November and fell 0.4 percent from a month ago.



