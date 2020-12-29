

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's retail sales declined for the second straight month in November, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales fell 5.1 percent year-on-year in November, following an 0.4 percent decrease in October. In September, sales grew 0.6 percent.



Sales of non-food products decreased 9.7 percent annually in November and those of food products fell 9.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales dropped 3.2 percent in November, after a 1.7 percent rise in the preceding month. Sales declined for the first time in three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

