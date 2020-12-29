

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) announced Tuesday that its Security division was awarded a contract for approximately $10 million to provide its Z Backscatter Van (ZBV) cargo and vehicle inspection systems, including multi-year follow on maintenance and support.



The ZBV allows for rapid deployment and is capable of delivering a high level of threat detection to protect critical zones. ZBV, one of the most widely deployed mobile inspection platforms worldwide.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

