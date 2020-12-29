

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. S&P Case-Shiller home price index for October is due at 9:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro and the franc, it held steady against the pound. Against the yen, it advanced.



The greenback was worth 103.69 against the yen, 1.2251 against the euro, 1.3497 against the pound and 0.8856 against the franc as of 8:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de