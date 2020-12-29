

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Technology company Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) announced Tuesday that pricing adjustments implemented on its Standard and Cross Border Delivery services during the peak 2020 shipping season will be reinstated effective January 25, 2021 to account for unprecedented parcel volumes and COVID-19-related operating expenses continuing into the new year.



The pricing will remain in effect until further notice. The company said increased labor and transportation costs, in addition to safety measures arising from the pandemic will continue to add operating costs for the foreseeable future.



After a record year for delivery volumes in 2020, the company anticipates the pace of those volumes to continue well into 2021 and beyond.



