

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Airlines, a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group Inc., (ALK), said Tuesday that following recent changes to U.S. Department of Transportation or DOT rules, it will no longer accept emotional support animals on its flights.



Effective January 11, 2021, the airline will only transport service dogs, which are specially trained to perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability.



However, Alaska Airlines will continue to accept emotional support animals under its current policy for reservations booked prior to January 11, 2021, for flights on or before February 28, 2021. The airline will not accept emotional support animals for travel after February 28, 2021.



The DOT said earlier in December that it will no longer require airlines to make the same accommodations for emotional support animals as is required for trained service dogs.



The DOT rule change came after feedback from the airline industry and disability community regarding numerous instances of emotional support animal misbehavior which caused injuries, health hazards and damage to aircraft cabins.



Alaska Airlines said that under its revised policy, it will accept a maximum of two service dogs per guest in the cabin, to include psychiatric service dogs.



Passengers will be required to complete a DOT form that will be available on Alaska Airlines website from January 11. They will have to attest that their animal is a legitimate service dog, is trained and vaccinated, and will behave appropriately during the journey.



