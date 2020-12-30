

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ltd (AIRC.L) said Wednesday that Cai Jianjiang resigned from his positions as the chairman, a non-executive director of the Company, a member of the Strategy and Investment Committee of the Board, a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, and a member of the Aviation Safety Committee of the Board with immediate effect.



Cai Jianjiang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and the Company.



Air China also said that it appointed Song Zhiyong as the Chairman of the Company with effect from on 29 December 2020. Song Zhiyong ceased to serve as the vice Chairman and President of the company. The term of Song Zhiyong's office as the Chairman of the Company shall end on the expiry of the term of the current session of the Board.



Song Zhiyong, aged 55, is a senior pilot and started his career in China's civil aviation industry in 1987 and was previously a pilot, Assistant Manager, Chief Pilot, and Deputy General Manager of the Third Fleet, Deputy General Manager of the General Fleet and the General Manager of the Training Department of Air China International Corporation.



He served as the Vice Chairman of the Company from June 2016 to December 2020, the Vice Chairman, General Manager and Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party Group of CNAHC from December 2016 to December 2020. He has been serving as the Vice Chairman of Cathay Pacific since December 2020, and has been serving as the Chairman and Secretary of the Communist Party Group of CNAHC, and the Chairman and Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the Company since December 2020.



