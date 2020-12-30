

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices continued to decline at the end of 2020, flash data published by the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices decreased 0.5 percent year-on-year in December after easing 0.8 percent in November. Prices have been falling since April.



Likewise, the annual fall in the harmonized consumer prices slowed to 0.6 percent from 0.8 percent. Economists had forecast an annual fall of 0.7 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices were up 0.2 percent, the same rate of growth as logged in November.



Similarly, monthly growth in the harmonized index of consumer prices held steady at 0.1 percent, as expected. Final data is due on January 15.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

