

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's producer prices declined in November, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 2.6 percent year-on-year in November.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply decreased by 2.4 percent annually in November and those of manufacturing output decreased by 3.4 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying grew 13.5 percent.



Domestic market prices fell 1.5 percent annually in November and non-domestic market prices declined 4.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in November.



