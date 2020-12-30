

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales declined at a faster pace in November, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales in volume terms fell a working day and seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.7 percent increase in October.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.5 percent in November, after a 3.6 percent increase in the preceding month.



In value terms, retail sales decreased 6.5 percent annually in November and rose 1.4 percent from a month ago.



