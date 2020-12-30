

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Centene Corp. (CNC) said that it has completed its acquisition of PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy, a specialty pharmacy specializing in orphan drugs and treating rare diseases.



The company noted that PANTHERx and its management team will continue to operate independently as part of Centene's Envolve Pharmacy Solutions, a total drug management program that includes integrated Pharmacy Benefit Manager services and specialty pharmacy solutions to millions of members throughout the United States.



In mid-December 2020, Centene had agreed to acquire PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy. The terms of the deal were not disclose.



