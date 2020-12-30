

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shane Erickson, Inc. has recalled certain Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer due to the potential presence of methanol, i.e., wood alcohol, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves imc Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer 50 ml, 100 ml, 300 ml; Wash Free Hand Sanitizer 300 ml lot 2020/05/11; and Thrifty White Pharmacy Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer 300 ml lot 2020/05/11.



The product is used as a hand sanitizer for handwashing to decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. All products are packaged in a plastic bottle.



The hand sanitizer was distributed across the country to wholesale and retail customers.



According to the agency, substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. The risk for methanol poisoning is mainly to young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol substitute.



Meanwhile, Shane Erickson, doing business as Innovative Marketing Consultants, said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled product to date.



The company is arranging for the return of all recalled products. Consumer, distributors, and retailers that have recalled product should return to place of purchase.



In similar incidents, DMM Vission in October called back five lots of Cleaner Hand Sanitizer due to potential presence of methanol. Harmonic Nature in August recalled all 800 bottles of Hand Sanitizer due to the potential presence of 1-propanol.



