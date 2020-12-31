

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing sector growth moderated at the end of the year, survey data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 51.9 from 52.1 in November.



The score was forecast to drop marginally to 52.0. However, a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The export order sub-index in manufacturing eased to 51.3 from 51.5 in November.



The non-manufacturing PMI that measures sentiment in the services and construction sectors declined to 55.7 in December from 56.4 a month ago.



