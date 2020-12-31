

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMHF.PK) announced that stockholders of Tiffany & Co. (TIF) have voted overwhelmingly to approve the modified merger agreement at a special meeting of stockholders that was held yesterday.



LVMH noted that the transaction is expected to close on January 7, 2021.



In late October, Tiffany agreed to accept a lower price of its acquisition by LVMH, ending a legal dispute between them. The new takeover price is $131.50 per share compared to the original takeover price of $135 per share.



