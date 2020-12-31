

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - UTStarcom (UTSI) said that it has appointed Zhaochen Huang as Chief Executive Officer and member of the company's board of directors, effective January 1, 2021. Huang has served as the company's acting Chief Executive Officer.



Tim Ti resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors due to personal reasons on December 31, 2020. He has served as the company's Chief Executive Officer and as a member of UTStarcom's Board of Directors since January 2016.



Zhaochen Huang joined UTStarcom in 2011 and has thirty years of business and management experience with various companies. He previously served as the Company's Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Japan and Korea, Vice-President of Global Operations and General Manager of UTStarcom India.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de