

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 26 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency rose against the euro, it fell against the franc. Against the yen and the pound, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 103.08 against the yen, 0.8799 against the franc, 1.2278 against the euro and 1.3633 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.



