

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Express Canada and Innomar Strategies said that they have begun to distribute Moderna COVID-19 vaccine across Canada.



The first shipment arrives at the FedEx Express Canada hub in Toronto this afternoon, FedEx said in a statement. Part of this initial shipment will continue onwards to the territories to facilitate vaccine distribution in Canada's northern regions.



The Canadian roll-out comes shortly after the FedEx network started delivering both the Pfizer-BioNTech and later the Moderna vaccines across the U.S., beginning mid-December.



Innomar will safely and securely store the vaccines in its GMP-compliant Canadian storage facilities across Canada.



