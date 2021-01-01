Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Ver-4-fachte Produktion möglich, aber das ist noch zu wenig. Das 2.000% Projekt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
30.12.20
13:02 Uhr
3,750 Euro
+0,045
+1,21 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7103,74130.12.20
3,7863,78630.12.20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.01.2021 | 11:05
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Hydro-Lyse hydropower transaction completed

Hydro and Lyse announced in October 2020 a plan to merge part of their respective hydropower production in southern Norway into a joint hydropower company. The transaction was completed on December 31.

As part of the transaction, the companies have merged power production assets in the south-west region of Norway through the establishment of a new company, Lyse Kraft DA, which includes Hydro's hydropower assets Røldal-Suldal Kraft (RSK) and the majority of Lyse's power production portfolio.

The agreement is based on the framework set out in the Norwegian Waterfall Rights Act.

Lyse Kraft DA has a normal annual power production capacity of 9.5 TWh, of which Hydro owns 25.6 percent and Lyse 74.4 percent. As part of the agreement, Hydro remains operator of the RSK assets and is now in addition assuming operatorship for Lyse's until now fully owned hydropower plants. Lyse will be responsible for market activities and water disposal.

Following the transaction, Hydro is Norway's third-largest operator of renewable power, with a combined renewables production of 13.6 TWh in a normal year. Based on equity shares, Hydro's annual power production is 9.4 TWh in a normal year.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 414 06 376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 929 79 797
halvor.molland@hydro.com


NORSK HYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.