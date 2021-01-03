

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Monday release an advance estimate for Q4 GDP, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, GDP was up 9.2 percent on quarter and down 5.8 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see November numbers for retail sales; in October, sales were down 9.3 percent on year.



Indonesia will release December figures for inflation and consumer confidence. Overall inflation is tipped to rise 0.37 percent on month and 1.61 percent on year after gaining 0.28 percent on month and 1.59 percent on year in November. Core CPI is expected to gain 1.70 percent, up from 1.67 percent a month earlier. The consumer confidence index score was 92.0 in November.



Thailand will see December numbers for inflation and business confidence. In November, overall inflation was down 0.41 percent on year and core CPI rose 0.18 percent on year. The busines confidence index score was 47.7.



The Philippines will provide December data for consumer prices; in November, overall inflation was up 1.1 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.2 percent.



Finally, several of the regional nations will see December results for their respective manufacturing PMIs, including Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



