

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) announced a 127 million pounds contract from the UK MOD to provide engineering services for the Typhoon combat aircraft. The order is a five year contract providing a range of services for Typhoon. QinetiQ will also provide expertise to the Typhoon radar development programme and data analytics for operational missions. The contract was achieved through the EDP framework.



QinetiQ is a science and engineering company operating primarily in the defence, security and critical infrastructure markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

