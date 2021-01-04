

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Discovery, Inc. and Vodafone have signed a long-term, multi-platform agreement in Europe. Under the partnership, Vodafone's TV and mobile customers in the UK, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland will be able to watch content from Discovery's brands, the BBC's natural history collection, plus Eurosport's premium sports offering, all in one place.



The partnership also gives Discovery access to roughly 100 million Vodafone TV, Fixed Broadband and Mobile-subscribers across Europe to which discovery+ can be made available for a promotional period. discovery+ is the real-life entertainment streaming service that aggregates Discovery's brands and content around the globe. The rollout in 12 markets is planned during the course of 2021 and 2022.



Discovery noted that its linear channels will continue to be available to Vodafone customers on TV in Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland.



